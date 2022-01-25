Country reports 7,195 fresh Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Monday, reported 7,195 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 12.53 percent, taking the national tally of cases to 1,374,800 since pandemic outbreak.

According to coronavirus-related data released by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the country also registered eight more Covid-19 deaths, taking the deaths tally to 29,105 since pandemic outbreak.

According to the NCOC, the country also reported 833 Covid-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide recoveries to 1,269,078.

In the past 24 hours, a total 57,401 tests were performed, of which, 7,195 returned positive.

Following over nine percent Covid-19 positivity recorded during over the past two weeks, the number of active coronavirus cases has reached 76,617, of which, 1,113 are in critical condition and admitted in various health facilities across the country.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province of the country, where in the past 24 hours a total 3,125 Covid-19 cases were reported as well as three deaths. Sindh is followed by the Punjab, wherein, a total 2,108 coronavirus infections and three deaths were reported during the past 24 hours. The Khyber-Pakhthunkhwa (KPK) reported 885 infections and one death, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 856 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 182 cases and one death, Balochistan reported 31 cases and Gilgit-Baltistan reported eight cases.

Punjab is the worst-hit province on account of coronavirus deaths with 13,108 deaths, followed by Sindh 7,741, KPK 5,975, ICT 976, AJK 751, Balochistan 367, and GB 187.

Sindh with 526,899 cases is on top on account of Covid-19 cases followed by the Punjab with 464,431 cases, KPK with 185,340 cases, ICT 118,292, AJK 35,400, Balochistan 33,941, and GB 10,487 cases.

The district health authorities during the past one week have sealed 62 educational institutes and 15 hotels over detection of Covid-19 cases and violation of related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The authorities have also arrested eight people over violation of Covid-19 SOPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022