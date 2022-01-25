ANL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
ASC 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.05%)
AVN 106.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.87%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.48%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
GGGL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
GGL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.26%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.61%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.3%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.74%)
PTC 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.24%)
TPL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.56%)
TPLP 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.07%)
TRG 80.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.06%)
UNITY 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.9%)
WAVES 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.15%)
YOUW 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
BR100 4,585 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.25%)
BR30 17,412 Decreased By -369.7 (-2.08%)
KSE100 44,924 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,727 Decreased By -21 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Country reports 7,195 fresh Covid-19 cases

Abdul Rasheed Azad 25 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Monday, reported 7,195 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 12.53 percent, taking the national tally of cases to 1,374,800 since pandemic outbreak.

According to coronavirus-related data released by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the country also registered eight more Covid-19 deaths, taking the deaths tally to 29,105 since pandemic outbreak.

According to the NCOC, the country also reported 833 Covid-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide recoveries to 1,269,078.

In the past 24 hours, a total 57,401 tests were performed, of which, 7,195 returned positive.

Following over nine percent Covid-19 positivity recorded during over the past two weeks, the number of active coronavirus cases has reached 76,617, of which, 1,113 are in critical condition and admitted in various health facilities across the country.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province of the country, where in the past 24 hours a total 3,125 Covid-19 cases were reported as well as three deaths. Sindh is followed by the Punjab, wherein, a total 2,108 coronavirus infections and three deaths were reported during the past 24 hours. The Khyber-Pakhthunkhwa (KPK) reported 885 infections and one death, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 856 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 182 cases and one death, Balochistan reported 31 cases and Gilgit-Baltistan reported eight cases.

Punjab is the worst-hit province on account of coronavirus deaths with 13,108 deaths, followed by Sindh 7,741, KPK 5,975, ICT 976, AJK 751, Balochistan 367, and GB 187.

Sindh with 526,899 cases is on top on account of Covid-19 cases followed by the Punjab with 464,431 cases, KPK with 185,340 cases, ICT 118,292, AJK 35,400, Balochistan 33,941, and GB 10,487 cases.

The district health authorities during the past one week have sealed 62 educational institutes and 15 hotels over detection of Covid-19 cases and violation of related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The authorities have also arrested eight people over violation of Covid-19 SOPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NCOC coronavirus cases coronavirus restrictions coronavirus death

Comments

Comments are closed.

Country reports 7,195 fresh Covid-19 cases

Understanding with IMF: Govt set to further increase electricity base tariff

SBP maintains rate at 9.75pc on fiscal tightening

Tax Year 2019: FBR to assign taxation cases to third-party auditors

CDWP approves three projects worth Rs13bn

FCV tobacco crop: MIPs approved by ECC

AGP seeks Nawaz’s medical reports

Cases against Sharif family: Govt urges CJs to allow live telecast

Proposal of ZTBL rejected by cabinet

Govt seeks ‘zero shortage’ gas plan for next winter

PM orders resolution of issues facing SEZs

Read more stories