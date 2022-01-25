‘When local govt elections will be held,’ SHC asks Sindh govt’s counsel

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the provincial government to submit reply within four weeks over the date of local bodies’ elections.

A bench of the high court was hearing petitions filed by the MQM, Pasban and others with regard to local government polls in the province.

The election commission has ordered for local bodies’ elections in Sindh the counsel of the election commission informed the court.

Sindh government has provided numbers of the councils and other related information to the election commission, counsel said. “The elections will be held according to the fresh delimitation,” counsel Abdullah Hanjra said.

“When the local governments’ elections will be held,” the court asked the government’s counsel.

The court directed provincial government to submit reply over the issue within four weeks.

It is to be mentioned here that the delimitation work of constituencies for local bodies’ election in Sindh has been underway.

The delimitation work of union councils, union committees and towns has been in progress in Karachi and other areas near the metropolis under the Sindh Local Government law.

Delimitation work is also in progress in Dadu, Badin, Naushehro Feroz and other districts to fix limits of Town Committees, Union Councils, Union Committees and wards.

According to the ECP schedule the process would be completed by 24 March 2022 in Sindh.