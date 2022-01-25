ANL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
ASC 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.05%)
AVN 106.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.87%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.48%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
GGGL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
GGL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.26%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.61%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.3%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.74%)
PTC 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.24%)
TPL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.56%)
TPLP 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.07%)
TRG 80.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.06%)
UNITY 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.9%)
WAVES 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.15%)
YOUW 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
BR100 4,585 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.25%)
BR30 17,412 Decreased By -369.7 (-2.08%)
KSE100 44,924 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,727 Decreased By -21 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘When local govt elections will be held,’ SHC asks Sindh govt’s counsel

INP 25 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the provincial government to submit reply within four weeks over the date of local bodies’ elections.

A bench of the high court was hearing petitions filed by the MQM, Pasban and others with regard to local government polls in the province.

The election commission has ordered for local bodies’ elections in Sindh the counsel of the election commission informed the court.

Sindh government has provided numbers of the councils and other related information to the election commission, counsel said. “The elections will be held according to the fresh delimitation,” counsel Abdullah Hanjra said.

“When the local governments’ elections will be held,” the court asked the government’s counsel.

The court directed provincial government to submit reply over the issue within four weeks.

It is to be mentioned here that the delimitation work of constituencies for local bodies’ election in Sindh has been underway.

The delimitation work of union councils, union committees and towns has been in progress in Karachi and other areas near the metropolis under the Sindh Local Government law.

Delimitation work is also in progress in Dadu, Badin, Naushehro Feroz and other districts to fix limits of Town Committees, Union Councils, Union Committees and wards.

According to the ECP schedule the process would be completed by 24 March 2022 in Sindh.

Sindh Government election commission Sindh High Court Abdullah Hanjra

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘When local govt elections will be held,’ SHC asks Sindh govt’s counsel

Understanding with IMF: Govt set to further increase electricity base tariff

SBP maintains rate at 9.75pc on fiscal tightening

Tax Year 2019: FBR to assign taxation cases to third-party auditors

CDWP approves three projects worth Rs13bn

FCV tobacco crop: MIPs approved by ECC

AGP seeks Nawaz’s medical reports

Cases against Sharif family: Govt urges CJs to allow live telecast

Proposal of ZTBL rejected by cabinet

Govt seeks ‘zero shortage’ gas plan for next winter

PM orders resolution of issues facing SEZs

Read more stories