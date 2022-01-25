IG inaugurates ‘Command and Control Centre’

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General Inam Ghani visited the National Highways and Motorways Police, Northern Region and inaugurated the “Command and Control Center”.

The stated inauguration ceremony was attended by the Additional Inspector General, North Region (Muhammad Zubair Hashmi), the DIG Motorway North Zone (Dr. Mazhar-ul-Haq Kakakhel), the DIG N-5 North Zone (Ashfaq Ahmed) and senior officers were also present, said a press release.

