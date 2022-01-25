PTA clarifies

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of recent increase in taxes/duties for the registration of cellular mobile devices and handsets, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) wishes to clarify the misperception about “PTA Tax”, said a press release.

These taxes and duties are applied and collected by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) directly.

It is further clarified that the PTA is offering its Device Identifications and Registration Database (DIRBS) system for mobile device registration, without any charges for the facilitation of general public.

The PTA only provides technical support in the form of DIRBS through which applicants can register their mobile devices for use within Pakistan. The taxes/duties collected in the process are applied by the FBR and directly deposited with the FBR.

