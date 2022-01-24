Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,850
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,850 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,860-$1,872 range.
The resistance triggered a pullback towards a former resistance at $1,831. Following the stabilisation of the prices around this level, the pullback could have completed.
The metal is riding on a wave c, which could travel to $1,860 or higher.
A break above $1,831 could cause a fall into $1,812-$1,821 range.
On the daily chart, gold is riding on a steady uptrend, which is extending towards $1,920, as pointed by a rising channel. A realistic target will be $1,863 or $1,877.
A break below $1,831 may be followed by a shallow fall towards the trendline support around $1,822.
