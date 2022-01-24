Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,850

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,850 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,860-$1,872 range.

The resistance triggered a pullback towards a former resistance at $1,831. Following the stabilisation of the prices around this level, the pullback could have completed.

The metal is riding on a wave c, which could travel to $1,860 or higher.

A break above $1,831 could cause a fall into $1,812-$1,821 range.

Spot gold may test support at $1,831

On the daily chart, gold is riding on a steady uptrend, which is extending towards $1,920, as pointed by a rising channel. A realistic target will be $1,863 or $1,877.

A break below $1,831 may be followed by a shallow fall towards the trendline support around $1,822.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.