Business & Finance

Toyota extends production curbs in Japan as COVID infections rise

Reuters 24 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp will halt more production in Japan this month because COVID-19 infections among autoworkers had slowed supplies of parts, the company said on Monday.

That disruption, which comes amid a shortage of semiconductors, will cut planned production this month by 65,000 vehicles, 18,000 more than it announced last week, a spokesperson said.

Toyota needs to build 1 million cars in March to reach annual target

The company will try to make up for lost production in February, the spokesperson added.

Toyota last week said it expects to fall short of an annual target to build 9 million vehicles because it did not have enough chips. The company's business year ends on March 31.

