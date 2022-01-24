ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Balochistan CM approves setting up of environmental lab

APP 24 Jan, 2022

QUETTA: Balochistan government has decided to establish the province’s first-ever environmental laboratory in Lasbela to ensure protection of environment and marine life.

The research laboratory will be set up at the Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences (LUAWMS) located in Uthal, district Lasbela at a cost of Rs 100 million, official of Balochistan government said.

The Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has given approval for the establishment of the laboratory and also ordered the Environment department to ensure the completion of the laboratory at the earliest and within the approved funds whereas the LUAWMS would provide human resource to run the laboratory.

The environmental research laboratory will help to identify and contain the toxic contaminants affecting the quality of water, soil, and air in the province.

The environmental research laboratory will also provide researchers with a platform to conduct analysis on the effects of industrial waste and its impacts on the environment by using modern tools and technologies.

The government has also planning to establish the office of Environment Protection Agency (EPA) at Gwadar to ensure the strict implementation of environmental laws, an official of Balochistan Environment Department told APP.

The government has step up its efforts to ensure strict implementation on Environmental Protection Act 2012 to protect environment and curb pollution in the province.

The Environment Protection Department had constituted teams to monitor the compliance of environmental laws at development sites. The officials have been directed to ensure preservation of the natural habitat of wildlife in their respective areas.

He said it had been decided in principle to make Balochistan Environmental Council functional for better coordination among the provincial departments. To a query, the official said installation of 10 new Air Quality Monitoring Stations (AQMS) in the border areas were underway to analyze air quality on regular basis.

He said the provincial government would install AQMS on various sites including Taftan, Chaman, Gwadar, Khuzdar, Hub, Loralai and other locations. The official said available resources would be utilized to protect the natural resources which were necessary for preserving green environment.

CM balochistan Balochistan government Lasbela University of Agriculture environmental lab

Comments

Comments are closed.

Balochistan CM approves setting up of environmental lab

PM steps up criticism of Shehbaz

CPHGC’s coal transhipment fleet: FBR’s support sought for reimport

16pc FED on service charges: Forex dealers asked to approach CCs

Captive power plants: Power Div urged to initiate energy efficiency audit

New border points for customs clearance: FBR to carry out survey of Pakistan-Iran border

UK MP says she was sacked from govt over ‘Muslimness’

Mahathir still in hospital

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

Ukraine crisis: Pope calls for world day of ‘prayer for peace’

Iran urges people to dress warmly to cut gas use

Read more stories