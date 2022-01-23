ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,097
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,367,605
7,58624hr
Sindh
523,774
Punjab
462,323
Balochistan
33,910
Islamabad
117,436
KPK
184,455
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US navy stops ship carrying 'explosive precursor' from Iran

AFP 23 Jan, 2022

MANAMA: The US navy said Sunday it had stopped a ship carrying 40 tons of a fertiliser that can be used to make explosives as it travelled from Iran along a route previously used to smuggle weapons to Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The navy said it boarded and searched the ship, which last year was caught carrying thousands of weapons and handed to Yemen's coast guard, after intercepting it in international waters in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday.

A US guided-missile destroyer and patrol ship "interdicted the stateless vessel transiting from Iran along a route historically used to traffic weapons to the Houthis in Yemen," the Bahrain-based US 5th Fleet said.

South Korea pays Iran's UN dues with frozen assets

"US forces discovered 40 tons (36,300 kilos) of urea fertiliser, a chemical compound with agricultural applications that is also known to be used as an explosive precursor," it added.

The seizure comes at a time of high tensions in the region after a deadly drone-and-missile attack on Abu Dhabi by the Houthis prompted the Saudi-led coalition to launch air strikes on Yemen this week.

The pro-government coalition acknowledged strikes on Sanaa and Hodeida that killed at least 17, including children, and triggered an internet blackout across the impoverished country.

But it denied bombing a prison facility in Saada, the rebels' northern heartland, which killed at least 70 and wounded more than 100 others.

The same "stateless fishing vessel" was found to be carrying thousands of AK47 assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenade launches and other weapons when it was stopped last February, the US Navy said.

Iran, Russia, China start war games to counter ‘maritime piracy’

The Saudi-led coalition and its allies, including the United States, regularly accuse Iran of providing military support to the Houthis, claims that Tehran denies.

United States Iran Yemen Oman Gulf US Navy Yemen Houthis Saada AK47 assault rifles

Comments

1000 characters

US navy stops ship carrying 'explosive precursor' from Iran

Security forces seize huge cache of weapons in South Waziristan, says ISPR

Humanitarian aid tops agenda as Taliban meet Western officials

Country has entered ‘decade of sustained growth’: Tarin

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

Low-yielding cotton varieties: APTMA questions govt policy

Nadal survives epic tiebreak to power into quarters

Bitcoin falls again, last down 4% to hover around $35,000

H1 ICT export remittances surge to $1.302bn

UAE bans drones for a month after Yemeni Houthi attack

ECC approves Rs5bn for first-ever digital population census

Read more stories