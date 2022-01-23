Muttaqi-led Afghan delegation leaves for Oslo

KABUL: A government delegation leaves Afghan capital for Oslo Saturday for talks on different issues with Norwegian officials.

Led by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, the delegates will also meet US and EU diplomats and some Afghan figures. Inamullah Samangani, deputy government spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said that the Afghan delegation that will be comprised a number of Afghan ministers will meet with American diplomats, EU members, Norwegian officials, and other Afghans. Norway’s Foreign Ministry in a statement said that Afghan representatives have been invited to Oslo on 23-25 January 2022.