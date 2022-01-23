PAC helps recover over Rs 537bn in 3 years

ISLAMABAD: Chairman, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday lauded the “remarkable” recovery by the watchdog of the public money amounting to Rs537,510.06 million during the last three years.

“It has been announced with immense pleasure that Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has made a remarkable recovery of Rs537,510.06 million from December, 2018 to December, 2021 as informed by the office of Auditor General of Pakistan,” the PAC announced here in a statement, released by the National Assembly Secretariat.

It stated that the chairman PAC lauded this “unprecedented” achievement of the PAC, praising the efforts of PAC members and appreciated the hard work of its staff.

“Only an unbiased and non-political accountability process can bring this nation together and restore the public faith on the Parliament,” Hussain added.

