ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,097
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,367,605
7,58624hr
Sindh
523,774
Punjab
462,323
Balochistan
33,910
Islamabad
117,436
KPK
184,455
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

French vaccine pass opponents demonstrate

AFP 23 Jan, 2022

PARIS: Hundreds joined a series of small-scale demonstrations in France on Saturday two days before tighter restrictions come into force against people holding out against having a Covid-19 vaccine.

Opponents of the policy say the reinforced measures will impinge upon daily “freedoms” and railed against what they dubbed a form of social “apartheid”.

Paris saw four rallies largely attended by supporters of nationalist politician and anti-EU presidential candidate Florian Philippot, some of them parents who brought their children along.

Many of those marching against the latest tightening of rules against the unjabbed did not wear masks as they set off waving French flags and bearing banners demanding “freedom”, “truth” and urging “no to apartheid”.

Some shouted “vaccine pass— total resistance!” as they made clear their opposition to the latest measures in marches which harked back to the 2018-19 “yellow vests” protests against President Emmanuel Macron.

Sophie, a legal worker aged 44 and Franck, an IT worker aged 56, told AFP they had had their jabs but opposed any idea that their daughter should be pressured into being vaccinated also.

Sophie said she found it ironic that the latest restrictions were coming at “a moment when the virus is less virulent”, insisting the time had come to put faith in collective immunity two years into the pandemic.

In Bordeaux in the southwest, Anaelle, a nurse, blasted compulsory vaccination as “shameful”.

“People who’ve been vaccinated get sick, so what’s the point?” she asked. Although the size of protests has dropped off in recent weeks, a hard core remain angry at Macron, who has warned he will keep extending restrictions until the unvaccinated accept a coronavirus shot.

A new vaccine health passport will be introduced in France from Monday whereby those aged 16 and above will have to show they have been jabbed to access restaurants or bars, leisure activities or use inter-regional public transport. A negative Covid test will no longer be sufficient save to access health services.

SOPs Covid19 vaccines demonstrations in France French vaccine

Comments

Comments are closed.

French vaccine pass opponents demonstrate

H1FY22 C/A deficit widens to over $9bn

H1 ICT export remittances surge to $1.302bn

Low-yielding cotton varieties: APTMA questions govt policy

Petitions of EPZ manufacturers: SHC issues notices to federation

Common control transactions: SECP directs cos to follow accounting standard

Pakistan among top 3 in Economist Normalcy Index: Tarin

ECC approves Rs5bn for first-ever digital population census

Cabinet to deal with critical agenda on 25th

Refunds to EPZ foreign investors in USD: FBR to move SBP for clarification

India bans 35 Pak YouTube channels

Read more stories