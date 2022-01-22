Sindh reports 3,359 coronavirus cases, eight deaths

Sindh has reported 3,359 coronavirus cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, revealed a statement by the Chief Minister's House on Saturday.

It added that 16,269 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, out of which 3,359 cases were reported as positive.

"So far, 7,451,367 tests have been conducted against which 521,689 cases have been diagnosed, while 90.9 percent or 474,355 patients have recovered, including 228 overnight," the statement added.

Currently, 39,596 patients are under treatment, of which 39,146 were in home isolation, 30 at isolation centers, and 420 at different hospitals.

The condition of 367 patients was stated to be critical while 21 were moved to ventilators.

Out of 3,359 new cases, 2,652 were detected from Karachi, including 920 from East, 807 South, 395 Central, 279 Malir, 178 Korangi, and 73 West.

Hyderabad has 264, Sanghar 26, Sujawal and Tando Muhammad Khan 25 each, Badin 22, Sukkur 17, Mirpurkhas and Thatta 16 each, Tharparkar 15, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur and Matiari 13 each, Ghotki, Khairpur and Jamshoro 12 each, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot 10 each, Larkana 9, Jacobabad 6 and Kashmore 3.

Vaccination

Sharing vaccination data, it said that 32,906,400 vaccinations have been administered up to January 20th. During the last 24 hours, 209,061 vaccines were inoculated.

In total, 33,115,461 vaccines have been administered, which constituted 59.73 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 6,540 new coronavirus cases at a positivity ratio of 11.10% during the last 24 hours as the country continued to battle the fifth Covid-19 wave.

Karachi continued to witness an increase in its Covid-19 cases with the positivity ratio being recorded at 45.14%.

Earlier on Saturday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued fresh Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for mosques and other worship places.