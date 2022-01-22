ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
5th wave: Pakistan reports another 6,540 Covid-19 cases

  • Records positivity level at 11.10% during last 24 hours
BR Web Desk 22 Jan, 2022

Pakistan reported 6,540 new coronavirus cases at a positivity ratio of 11.10% during the last 24 hours as the country continued to battle the fifth Covid-19 wave.

During the last 24 hours, 58,902 tests were conducted. So far, the country has confirmed 1,360,019 Covid-19 cases. In the past 24 hours, the country also reported 12 coronavirus deaths, taking the death toll to 29,077.

Another 1,119 people have recovered from coronavirus in Pakistan, taking the country’s total to 1,267,598.

The number of active cases stands at 63,344, while the number of Covid-19 patients in critical care stands at 1,055.

35% of total population vaccinated

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced on Saturday that 35% of total population and 52% of eligible population of Pakistan has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

In a tweet, the NCOC said that 758,982 doses were administered during the last 24 hours. So far, 171,470,850 doses have been administered in the country.

Karachi's positivity shoots to 45.14%

Karachi continued to witness an increase in its Covid-19 cases with the positivity ratio being recorded at 45.14%, Aaj News reported. On Friday, Sindh reported 3,467 new cases and three deaths.

Karachi alone reported 2,895 fresh cases, while the total number of Omicron cases have reached 500 in the port city.

Meanwhile, the NCOC said on Friday that educational institutions with high positivity are to be closed for a week, adding that aggressive testing especially in high disease prevalence cities will be carried out.

In a statement, the NCOC said testing in education institutes was carried out in major Omicron-hit cities to ascertain disease-spread among students and ensure accurate disease mapping.

NCOC says to shut down schools in high-risk areas for one week

"Data suggests a strong correlation between vaccination levels and infection rate in various cities," it said. "It has therefore been decided that aggressive testing (will be carried out) in education institutes for next two weeks especially in high-disease prevalence cities.

"Education institutions/premises/sections/specific classes with high positivity to be closed for one week."

A meeting of provincial education ministers will be held today (Saturday), say officials, to finalise the decision.

