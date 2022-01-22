21 judges contract Covid-19

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The new wave of coronavirus has not spared even the members of the country’s judiciary as over 20 judges including Islamabad High Court’s Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri have contracted Covid-19 on Friday.

As many as 20 judges of the lower judiciary in Islamabad and Lahore and nearly 60 members of the judicial staff were also tested coronavirus positive.

Justice Tariq Mehmood went into quarantine after his coronavirus test came back positive. He got his sample tested from a private laboratory.

The IHC has also cancelled the cause list of his cases in court.

5th wave: Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 6.12%

A disinfection spray has been carried out at the IHC after the justice’s infection.

At least 15 judges of Islamabad’s district courts and nearly 60 members of judicial staff were reported Covid-19 positive. The courts of the infected judges have been shut down for disinfection spray.

According to judicial sources, 10 of the 15 infected judges and 29 judicial staff belonged to District Kuchehri West Courts whereas other five judges and another 29 judicial staff were from East Courts.

In Lahore, five judges of session and civil courts have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and they went into isolations at their respective homes.

The judges were: Additional Sessions Judge Mian Mudassar Umar, Additional Sessions Judge Samina Hayat, Judicial Magistrate Model Town Kuchehri Haris Munir, Civil Judge Anwar and Civil Judge Saba Qamar.