KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Clover Pakistan Limited 30.06.2021 Nil (604.999) (19.43) 24.02.20221 18.02.2022 Year End 1.00.A.M. To AGM 24.02.2022 Dolmen City Riet 31.12.2021 3.7% (ii) 3,246.479 1.46 04.02.2022 Half Year to 06.02.2022 ===============================================================================================================

