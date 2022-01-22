Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
22 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Clover Pakistan Limited 30.06.2021 Nil (604.999) (19.43) 24.02.20221 18.02.2022
Year End 1.00.A.M. To
AGM 24.02.2022
Dolmen City Riet 31.12.2021 3.7% (ii) 3,246.479 1.46 04.02.2022
Half Year to 06.02.2022
===============================================================================================================
