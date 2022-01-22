ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Clover Pakistan Limited     30.06.2021       Nil         (604.999)     (19.43)     24.02.20221       18.02.2022
                            Year End                                               1.00.A.M.                 To
                                                                                   AGM               24.02.2022
Dolmen City Riet            31.12.2021       3.7% (ii)   3,246.479     1.46                          04.02.2022
                            Half Year                                                             to 06.02.2022
===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

