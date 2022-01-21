ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,612 Increased By 27 (0.59%)
BR30 17,796 Increased By 227 (1.29%)
KSE100 45,003 Increased By 176.7 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,741 Increased By 75.1 (0.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
China set to cut interest rates on standing lending facility loans

Reuters 21 Jan, 2022

SHANGHAI: China will on Friday cut the interest rates on a key monetary policy tool by which financial institutions can obtain temporary liquidity from the central bank, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The 10-basis-point cut in the rates on People's Bank of China's (PBOC) standing lending facility (SLF) loans follows a series of reductions in China's key interest rates, as Beijing eases monetary policies to stabilize a slowing economy.

China's economy grew 4% in the fourth quarter - the slowest rate in one-and-half years - as growth loses momentum on a property market downturn and weak consumption. Analysts expect more easing measures in the coming months.

Iron ore leads China ferrous rebound as PBOC signals more support

The borrowing cost on overnight, seven-day and one-month SLF loans will be lowered by 10 basis points, to 2.95%, 3.10% and 3.45%, respectively, according to the sources.

PBOC did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

SLF was created by PBOC in 2013 to meet temporary liquidity needs from financial institutions, and its interest rates are determined by monetary policy directions and other money market rates in China.

On Thursday, China reduced loan prime rates (LPRs), the benchmark rates for mortgage and other types of loans.

On Monday, PBOC cut the borrowing costs of its medium-term loans for the first time since April 2020.

Chinese banks can borrow SLF loans from PBOC using qualified bonds and other credit assets as collateral.

