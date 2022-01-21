CBOT soybeans may retest resistance at $14.23-3/4

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may retest a resistance at $14.23-3/4 per bushel, a break above could lead to a gain at $14.38-1/2.

The contract rose above the Jan. 7 high of $14.15. The uptrend from the Nov. 9, 2021 low of $11.93 has thus been confirmed.

The trend is riding on a wave V, which may travel to $14.80, based on the depth of the wave IV. The current correction triggered by the resistance is expected to be brief, limited to $13.97-1/4.

A break above $14.13 may signal a continuation of the uptrend.

On the daily chart, the contract pierced above $14.11, the last barrier towards $14.45-1/2.

The shallow fall on Friday looks like a pullback towards $14.11, now a support.

