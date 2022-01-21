ANL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.85%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.61%)
ASL 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.19%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.64%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
FNEL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.57%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.17%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
PACE 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.2%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.49%)
PTC 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
SNGP 33.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
TELE 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.3%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.05 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.74%)
TREET 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
TRG 83.59 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
WAVES 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.65%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.23%)
BR100 4,607 Increased By 21.2 (0.46%)
BR30 17,709 Increased By 140.2 (0.8%)
KSE100 44,986 Increased By 160.5 (0.36%)
KSE30 17,728 Increased By 62.4 (0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo's Nikkei opens down 2% after US losses

AFP 21 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo shares opened sharply lower Friday following a negative lead on Wall Street amid lingering worries over surging global inflation and the prospect of rising interest rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 2.00 percent or 554.31 points to 27,218.62 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 1.65 percent or 31.92 points to 1,906.61.

"The Nikkei index is likely to fall (after rising the previous day)," following losses of US shares, Mizuho Securities said in a note.

"Selling is likely to dominate in the Japanese market as losses of US futures in off-hours trading are widening," it added.

Tokyo shares rebound as China cuts lending rate

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished at 34,715.39, down 0.9 percent and a 775-point drop from its session peak.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.1 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.3 percent.

The dollar fetched 113.88 yen in early Asian trade, down from 114.18 yen in New York on Thursday.

Before the opening bell, the Japanese government released data showing that core consumer prices edged up year-on-year in December for the fourth month running, buoyed partly by higher energy prices.

In Tokyo trading, Toyota plummeted 4.01 percent to 2,248.5 yen after announcing on Thursday they will halt up to 11 plants for three business days due to coronavirus cases among workers. Other automakers were also lower, with investors discouraged by a stronger yen.

Honda lost 1.52 percent to 3,368 yen while Nissan plunged 2.63 percent to 601.8 yen.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group dropped 2.02 percent to 5,415 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 1.65 percent to 66,520 yen.

Sony tumbled 2.81 percent to 12,765 yen.

Tokyo shares

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo's Nikkei opens down 2% after US losses

Local supply of plants, machineries: Sales tax zero-rating withdrawn

White elephant PSM: 6 parties submit SoQs

Govt revises up 2020-21 GDP to 5.37pc

Pharmaceutical sector: FBR says ‘no’ to ST refund at purchase stage

Restaurants, bakeries, caterers: FBR to charge 17pc sales tax

BoI shocked at lack of investors’ interest in Gwadar

Contempt case: IHC frames charges against ex-CJ

Saleem Ahmad made PC Chairman

5G launched in US

Newly-formed group ‘Balochistan National Army’ claims responsibility: At least three dead, 28 hurt in Lahore bomb blast

Read more stories