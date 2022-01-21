Saleem Ahmad made PC Chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed new chairman Privatisation Commission Saleem Ahmad with immediate effect and till further order. The federal government has relieved Minister for Privatisation Mohammed Mian Soomro from the position of chairman Privatisation Commission Board by appointing the new chairman who worked in JP Morgan.

The prime minister has accepted the resignation of Mohammad Mian Soomro as Chairman PC with effect from the date Saleem Ahmad assumes the charge as the chairman PC. However, the sources said that he will continue serving as Minister for Privatisation. The Establishment Division on Thursday issued notification in this respect.

