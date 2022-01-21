ANL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.17%)
PM sees 5.37pc GDP growth despite Covid-19

Recorder Report 21 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that despite Covid-19 pandemic, the country is projected to achieve 5.37pc GDP growth in the ongoing fiscal year, which will be a big achievement.

While chairing a meeting of party spokespersons, he said that all-out efforts are being made to improve the economy, as without economic stability no country can make a progress.

According to sources, the prime minister admitted there is inflation in the country, but it is not due to his party’s government as the increase in imports put pressure on the rupee and the government had to devalue it, while there was an impact of coronavirus, as well.

He was quoted as saying that there had been wealth creation, which is solely due to his government’s hard work, as there is record sale of motor bikes, cars, and mobile phones, etc.

“I’m well aware of the inflation in the country...this is a difficult time perhaps for us but at the same time, you also need to consider how much the world faced difficulties and what is the situation in Pakistan,” he added.

The issue of ex-chief justice Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court Rana Shamim, who was indicted in a contempt of court case by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday, also came under discussion.

The prime minister was quoted as saying that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had a track record of putting pressure on the judiciary and it is still trying to influence it.

PM Khan said that there was an attempt in the past to take arbitrary decisions by putting pressure on the judges, adding a ‘certain mafia’ is trying to put pressure on the judiciary, all of them are trying to influence the courts.

