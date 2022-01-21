SLICP all set to offer health insurance

KARACHI: State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLICP) is all set to offer health insurance which will provide “cheaper and more health coverage” to its clients, than the private sector insurance schemes, currently available in the country.

SLICP Chairman Shoaib Javed Hassan while addressing a delegation of the Council of Economic and Energy Journalists (CEEJ) at his office said that his organization has decided to introduce other financial products beyond life insurance and has completed preparations for the launch of health insurance. “State Life’s health insurance will provide cheaper and more coverage than private sector schemes,” he said.

“The Health Insurance will be officially launched in the next few weeks,” he said.

In the year 2020, he said State Life paid Rs 67 billion in policy maturity and claims. More than Rs 100 billion is expected to be paid under the head of maturity and claims by the end of this fiscal year.

SLICP’s financial results have also greatly improved in the year 2021.

He said State Life is the largest insurance company in the country. “We are a national institution and our job is to create a positive image of the institution through better services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022