Pakistan ranked 2nd on Economist normalcy index: Umar

INP 21 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Thursday said Pakistan had ranked number second in the world in Economist global normalcy index.

The index measures whether people are returning to work in offices, as well as travel numbers, attendance at sporting events and other factors to determine return to normalcy. Asad Umar recalled that Pakistan was ranked third in the first evaluation and tops in the second and pointed out that Pakistan was the only country in the world to be in top three in all rankings issued.

