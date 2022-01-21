ADPULSE ENCOURAGES PAKISTAN - JAPAN RELATIONS

TEXT: Khurram Jaffrani & Team AdPulse IMC Pvt. Ltd, extend greetings and good wishes to the people and Government of the two great countries on commemoration of 70 Years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan & Japan.

Japan is the country I had a dream to visit. When I visited Japan to attend Leadership Training Development Program, I was immensely impressed with Japanese Culture and their Business Ethics. The thing were attracted me is their culture, their education system, their History, employee’s affection towards their jobs, their health and food habits etc. Then I came back to Pakistan and decided to promote the relationship between both remarkable countries.

My initiation for my vision started with a Roundtable Conference on the 65 years of Diplomatic Relationship between Pakistan and Japan which was attended by Government Officials including many high ups of both countries. Later we prepared the documentary on the 20 year’s journey of Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) which was loved by President of Pakistan and Japanese Official in an events organized by AdPlulse.

To commemorate 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Pakistan & Japan, Adpulse in support with Consulate of Japan in Karachi & PJBF decided to promote the significance of this historic relation and prepared a documentary on 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations, along with daylong exhibition showcasing Japanese products followed by a big celebration event. I am thankful to all of my sponsors for making this happen with my special thanks to His Excellency Mr. Mitsuhiro WADA, Ambassador of Japan, Consul General of Japan Mr. Isomura San & Mr. Kalim Farooqui Chairman PJBF, my team at AdPulse and all those who are behind the camera helped me to achieve this goal.

On this occasion of the commemoration of seven decades of diplomatic relations, we must set the future plans considering Japan with their knowledge in Technology, Education and resource management which is very important to Pakistan. Japanese technology is very futuristic; with the Pakistani knowledge we would be able to make some crazy technologies/Products. Japanese like everything neat and clean, like there technology. Japan is the world’s largest and technologically advanced producers of mother vehicles, electronics equipment, machine tools, steel & nonferrous metals, ships, chemicals, textiles, processed foods. This would be a great achievement venturing with Japanese business and Tech giants.

Having a vision of most Creative, Reliable & Solution Oriented Integrated Media Communication Organization we are committed to deliver 360Degree Marketing Solutions to our valued clients. AdPulse is fully integrated service advertising agency that gives all advertising solutions under one roof. We manage all our client campaigns and projects in a professional way.

Now we spreads our wings wrapping Advertising, Event Management, Film Production, Media Buying & Planning, Digital, OOH (Out-of-Home), Activation and PR Services. We are a team of professionals with vast experience in Media and Advertising industry forming the pillars of success. Team AdPulse is always eager to discover new possibilities to ensure sustainable economic growth in Pakistan.

I and my team always feel privileged in serving Pakistan Japan relations positively and taking these to new heights.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022