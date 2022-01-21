Z GROUP OF COMPANIES

TEXT: "On behalf of the Z Group, I would like to convey my heartfelt felicitations to Government of Pakistan & Japan for fostering 70 years of strong diplomatic relations".

Pakistan enjoys a strategic location coupled with a population of over 200 million with 60% under the age of 30 years and a growing middle class with an increasing purchasing power which provide investors with great investment opportunity. In addition, the investors can benefit from the low productivity costs and availability of abundant natural resources supported by a liberal investment regime. It is a positive sign that the annual development assistance from Japan to Pakistan over the years has gradually increased. In fact, Japan is amongst the top donors of bilateral assistant. It is important to mention that Japan is the fourth largest trading country in the world and is well known for its vehicles, machines, parts and I.T related exports. Japanese products and services are famous for their quality and price in the world. Pakistan is also a major economy in South Asia. Pakistan's textiles, leather, rice, fruit and vegetable, sports goods, pharmacy, surgical and IT services are famous around the world for their quality and competitive price.

Bilateral trade between Pakistan and Japan has increased manifold over the years. Pakistan's major exports to Japan are cotton, textile, surgical goods, fish, surgical instruments, sports goods and leather products while major imports of Pakistan from Japan are vehicles, machinery, iron and steel, ships, boats, electrical machinery and organic chemicals.

Pakistan attaches great importance to relations with Japan, its people, culture and economy. It is hoped that both countries would continue further cementing these ties in future as both Governments are working hard to address differences and presently engaged in taking on the COVID challenges. It is a great opportunity and challenge to work together for the common good of mankind despite the huge global challenges. The post COVID world would present a different landscape requiring concerted action on part of the two Asian buddies and take a collective lead in global affairs, to Pakistan.

Zeeshan Altaf Lohya

Chairman, Z Group

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022