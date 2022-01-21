GFS BUILDERS & DEVELOPERS

TEXT: Assalam O Alaikum

As this year marks the 70th anniversary of the cordial diplomatic relationship shared by Japan and Pakistan, I am very happy that the bilateral relations between our two countries have strengthened over the years. I would like to extend my best wishes and gratitude to both countries achieving this milestone and confident that both will further expand this warmly cherished mutual cooperation. The people of Pakistan have an extremely amiable stance especially towards Japan & its people.

It is crucial to work on constructing a stable society and improving the quality of people's lives, while focusing on a sustainable economic growth. In doing so, I firmly believe that Japan could play a substantial role in assisting Pakistan on its journey.

We also must understand the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation in the field of education, HR development, Real estate, infrastructure development, science and technology. Considering Japan’s contributions over the years as an important development partner, Pakistan must ask Japanese to make education, science, technological, real estate & infrastructural collaboration a key pillar of the relationship.

I am delighted that Pakistan & Japan have enjoyed friendly relations and good cooperation over the past seven decades. I also look forward to working closely with Japanese companies & People to strengthen the existing friendly relations and good cooperation between our two countries in the years to come for mutual benefits as well as for peace, stability and cooperation for development.

COMPANY PROFILE

We are a projectized organization offering a full range of construction services and investment management while maintaining a strong Foundation of trust and mutual respect generated through positive relationship with clients, architects, engineers, sub-contractors and suppliers. A company-wide policy encouraging shared performance responsibility ensures the highest degree of professional service and result on all projects. GFS has been into the field of building & construction / land development for over a period of 15 years.

We has built a wide range of projects from residential to commercial in various classifications / sizes and managed client investment in diversified areas, each project encompasses both high quality and value that GFS brings to each of its Project. As Chief Executive Officer of GFS, Mr. Irfan Wahid is one of Pakistan's leading & diversified builder has held engineering, supervision and executive positions spanning 6 years in London & New York. He has also served as a Vice President of all defence builders association. Mr. Mansoor Wahid (Managing Director) is managing all the business related affairs with his exclusive expertise & experience.

Mr. Irfan Wahid

CEO – GFS Builders & Developers

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022