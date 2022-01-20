ANL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.17%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
AVN 100.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.09%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.32%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.24%)
GGGL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.84%)
GGL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.4%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
MLCF 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.98%)
PACE 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.36%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TELE 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.68%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
WAVES 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.26%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
BR100 4,585 Increased By 15.6 (0.34%)
BR30 17,569 Decreased By -127.6 (-0.72%)
KSE100 44,826 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,666 Increased By 14 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran deal still possible after 'modest progress': Blinken

AFP 20 Jan, 2022

BERLIN: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that he believed reviving the Iran nuclear deal was still possible after "modest progress" in talks, after meeting with European allies in Berlin.

"My own assessment, talking to all of our colleagues, is that returning to mutual compliance, it remains possible," Blinken told reporters.

"We've seen, I would say, some modest progress in the last couple of weeks in the talks" in Vienna, he added.

Speaking at a joint news conference, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that "urgent progress" was needed in talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

Putin, Raisi hail ties at decisive moment for Iran nuclear deal

"The window for finding a solution is closing," she said.

"The negotiations are in a decisive phase. We need urgent, urgent progress, otherwise we will not be successful in reaching a joint accord."

Blinken agreed it was a "decisive moment" in the negotiations, adding "time is running out" to reach a deal.

Their comments came a day after US President Joe Biden said it was "not time to give up" on the talks with Iran, insisting "there is some progress being made".

Talks to restore the accord between Tehran and world powers -- the United States, France, Britain, Russia, China, and Germany -- began last year but stopped in June as Iran elected ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi.

The talks on the accord known as the JCPOA resumed in November.

Blinken said last week that there were only "a few weeks left" to save the deal, and the US was ready to look at "other options" if the talks fail.

The deal offered Iran much-needed relief from sanctions that have crippled its economy, in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

Russian envoy discusses Syria with Saudi crown prince

Then-US president Donald Trump's unilateral withdrawal from the deal in 2018 prompted Tehran to go back on its commitments.

Tehran is seeking verification of the sanctions easing, as well as guarantees that Washington will not withdraw from the deal again.

Baerbock said progress was being hobbled by the fact that "Iran, parallel to the talks, unfortunately continues to turn the spiral of nuclear escalation".

Western powers have complained about slow process in the talks at a time when Iran has accelerated its nuclear work, for example increasing uranium enrichment.

The West wants Iran to meet a number of requirements including destroying its advanced centrifuges.

Iran Nuclear Deal US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Comments

1000 characters

Iran deal still possible after 'modest progress': Blinken

IHC indicts ex-GB judge Rana Shamim

5th wave worsens: Pakistan reports highest single-day Covid-19 cases since June 2020

Indian court jails man in first conviction over 2020 Delhi riots

Rupee falls for third consecutive session against US dollar

Majority expects status quo in State Bank's upcoming MPC meeting

SBP-held forex reserves fall a massive $562mn, now stand at $17.04bn

UAE says missiles, drones used in attack, some intercepted

After T20I, Babar Azam named captain of ICC Men's ODI Team of Year 2021

Emirates to resume US flights after 'temporary' 5G reprieve

Afghan women activists go into hiding after Taliban crackdown

Read more stories