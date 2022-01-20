ANL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.17%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
AVN 100.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.09%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.32%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.24%)
GGGL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.84%)
GGL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.4%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
MLCF 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.98%)
PACE 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.36%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TELE 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.68%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
WAVES 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.26%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
BR100 4,585 Increased By 15.6 (0.34%)
BR30 17,569 Decreased By -127.6 (-0.72%)
KSE100 44,826 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,666 Increased By 14 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Twitter loses appeal in French case over online hate speech

Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

PARIS: Twitter must disclose details on what it does to tackle hate speech online in France, the Paris appeals court said on Thursday, according to a judicial source, handing a win to advocacy groups that say the social network does not do enough to clamp down on hateful content.

The verdict upheld a decision by a lower court that ordered Twitter to provide details on the number, nationality, localisation, and spoken language of people it employs to moderate content on the French version of the platform.

The decision also includes the obligation for Twitter to disclose any contractual, administrative, commercial and technical documents that would help determine the financial and human means it has put in place to fight hate speech online in France.

Twitter expands feature allowing users to flag misleading tweets

Tech firms have been accused of doing too little to address online abuse.

Last May, Britain said a planned new law would see social media companies fined up to 10% of turnover or 18 million pounds ($25 million) if they failed to stamp out online abuses such as racist hate crimes, while senior managers could face criminal action.

