After T20I, Babar Azam named captain of ICC Men's ODI Team of Year 2021

After being named as the skipper of the ICC T20I team, Pakistan’s Babar Azam has been made captain of the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year 2021 as well.

“The ICC Team of the Year recognises 11 outstanding individuals who have impressed one and all – be it with the bat, the ball, or their all-round exploits in a calendar year,” the ICC said in a press release.

The cricket’s governing body said Babar's performances in foreign conditions against South Africa and England were the reason behind his inclusion in the ODI team. Despite having played only 6 matches in 2021, Babar managed to score 405 runs at an average of 67.50 with two centuries. All of these matches were played away from home.

“The talismanic Pakistan skipper made vital contributions in tough away tours of South Africa and England, ending up with Player of the Match awards in both their victories in the former. He also scored a memorable ton in Birmingham in conditions that assisted the seamers,” the ICC said.

Besides him, top-order batter Fakhar Zaman, who scored a brilliant 193 against South Africa, is also in the final XI.

“Zaman continued his stellar run in Pakistan's ODI outfit in the year 2021. Playing 6 matches, he aggregated 365 runs at an average of 60.83 with two centuries. One of the centuries came against South Africa, in a knock which will be remembered for ages. He scored 193, almost taking Pakistan home in their chase of 342 in Johannesburg.”

Other notables in the team are Paul Stirling of Ireland, Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh, and Rassie van der Dussen of South Africa.

Here is ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year: