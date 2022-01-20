ANL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.17%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
AVN 100.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.09%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.32%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.24%)
GGGL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.84%)
GGL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.4%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
MLCF 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.98%)
PACE 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.36%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TELE 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.68%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
WAVES 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.26%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
BR100 4,585 Increased By 15.6 (0.34%)
BR30 17,569 Decreased By -127.6 (-0.72%)
KSE100 44,826 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,666 Increased By 14 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
After T20I, Babar Azam named captain of ICC Men's ODI Team of Year 2021

  • Top-order batter Fakhar Zaman is also in the XI
Syed Ahmed 20 Jan, 2022

After being named as the skipper of the ICC T20I team, Pakistan’s Babar Azam has been made captain of the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year 2021 as well.

“The ICC Team of the Year recognises 11 outstanding individuals who have impressed one and all – be it with the bat, the ball, or their all-round exploits in a calendar year,” the ICC said in a press release.

The cricket’s governing body said Babar's performances in foreign conditions against South Africa and England were the reason behind his inclusion in the ODI team. Despite having played only 6 matches in 2021, Babar managed to score 405 runs at an average of 67.50 with two centuries. All of these matches were played away from home.

“The talismanic Pakistan skipper made vital contributions in tough away tours of South Africa and England, ending up with Player of the Match awards in both their victories in the former. He also scored a memorable ton in Birmingham in conditions that assisted the seamers,” the ICC said.

Besides him, top-order batter Fakhar Zaman, who scored a brilliant 193 against South Africa, is also in the final XI.

“Zaman continued his stellar run in Pakistan's ODI outfit in the year 2021. Playing 6 matches, he aggregated 365 runs at an average of 60.83 with two centuries. One of the centuries came against South Africa, in a knock which will be remembered for ages. He scored 193, almost taking Pakistan home in their chase of 342 in Johannesburg.”

Babar Azam named captain of ICC T20I Team of the Year

Other notables in the team are Paul Stirling of Ireland, Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh, and Rassie van der Dussen of South Africa.

Here is ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year:

  1. Paul Stirling
  2. Janneman Malan
  3. Babar Azam (C)
  4. Fakhar Zaman
  5. Rassie van de Dussen
  6. Shakib Al Hasan
  7. Mushfiqur Rahim (WK)
  8. Wanindu Hasaranga
  9. Mustafizur Rahman
  10. Simi Singh
  11. Dushmantha Chameera
Babar Azam Icc ICC ODI Team of the Year

