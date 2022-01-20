Woman sentenced to death for ‘blasphemous’ WhatsApp status

ISLAMABAD: A Muslim woman was sentenced to death on Wednesday after being convicted of sending a blasphemous text message and caricatures of Holy Prophet (PBUH) via WhatsApp, a court said.

Aneeqa Ateeq, 26, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with posting “blasphemous material” as her WhatsApp status, according to a summary issued by the court.

When a friend urged her to change it, she instead forwarded the material to him, it said.

The sentence was announced in Rawalpindi, with the court ordering her to be “hanged by her neck till she is dead”.

She was also given a 20-year jail sentence.