Local PTI, PML-N leaders join PML-Q

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Multan leader Shaukat Ali Qureshi and PML-N senior Dr Matin Ahmed called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, here on Wednesday and announced to join the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) along with their colleagues.

Speaking on the occasion, Parvez Elahi welcomed them in the party fold and said it is imperative to control the rising inflation as soon as possible. The journey of extending facilities to the people needs to be accelerated so as to provide relief to the people, he added.

He said that sincere workers are the assets of the party and we never leave them alone. “Our party has always given priority to public welfare schemes, rescue 1122 emergency services, patrolling posts, free medicines, agricultural tax, exemption to farmers up to 12.5 acres and paying half of the tube-well bill were our successful projects,” he said.

Shaukat Ali Qureshi and Dr Matin acknowledged services of Parvez Elahi for South Punjab. They vowed to play their role for strengthening the party.

