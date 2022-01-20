ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.01%)
Activities of Karachi Port

Recorder Report 20 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 168,136 tonnes of cargo comprising 119,851 tonnes of import cargo and 48,285 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargos of 119,851 tonnes comprised of 55,456 tonnes of containerised cargo; 25,003 tonnes of Bulk Cargo; 7,712 tonnes of wheat; 1774 tonnes of soy bean seed and 29,906 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 48,285 tonnes comprised of 22,282 tonnes of containerised cargo; 850 tonnes of bulk cargo and 257 tonnes of rice.

As many as 7,648 containers comprising of 4,435 containers of import and 3,213 containers of export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 953 of 20’s and 1424 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 317 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 995 of 20’s and 738 of 40’s loaded containers while 30 of 20’s and 356 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were four vessels COCL Genoa, Singapore Bridge, Chelsea Providence and Royal Jade carrying tankers, wheat and container currently at the berths.

There were nine ships namely Kota Nekad, Ningbo Express, Calais Trader, Jwala, Petrus, VTC Dragon, SSL Brahmaputra, Clobel Princes and Caribbean 1 sailed out to sea during the reported period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

