KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (January 19, 2022).

=================================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =================================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =================================================================================================== Alfalah Sec. Adamjee Insurance 2,344,500 40.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,344,500 40.25 D.J.M. Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 2,750,000 20.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,750,000 20.50 Fortune Sec. Dawood Lawrencepur 114,200 193.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 114,200 193.00 D.J.M. Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 300,000 36.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 36.00 Alfalah Sec. National Bank Pak. 1,211,000 35.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,211,000 35.00 RAH Sec. Nishat (Chunain) 125,000 49.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 49.00 M/s. Ktrade Securities Pak Oilfields 19,370 390.98 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 19,370 390.98 RAH Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 25,000 80.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 80.00 MRA Sec. Silkbank Ltd. 8,000 1.46 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,000 1.46 Axis Global Sui Southern Gas 18,000 9.73 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 18,000 9.73 M. M. M. A. Khanani Summit Bank Limited 157,500 2.93 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 157,500 2.93 Alfalah Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1,060,000 93.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,060,000 93.50 =================================================================================================== Total Turnover 8,132,570 ===================================================================================================

