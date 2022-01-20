Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
20 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (January 19, 2022).
===================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===================================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===================================================================================================
Alfalah Sec. Adamjee Insurance 2,344,500 40.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,344,500 40.25
D.J.M. Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 2,750,000 20.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,750,000 20.50
Fortune Sec. Dawood Lawrencepur 114,200 193.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 114,200 193.00
D.J.M. Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 300,000 36.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 36.00
Alfalah Sec. National Bank Pak. 1,211,000 35.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,211,000 35.00
RAH Sec. Nishat (Chunain) 125,000 49.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 49.00
M/s. Ktrade Securities Pak Oilfields 19,370 390.98
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 19,370 390.98
RAH Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 25,000 80.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 80.00
MRA Sec. Silkbank Ltd. 8,000 1.46
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,000 1.46
Axis Global Sui Southern Gas 18,000 9.73
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 18,000 9.73
M. M. M. A. Khanani Summit Bank Limited 157,500 2.93
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 157,500 2.93
Alfalah Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1,060,000 93.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,060,000 93.50
===================================================================================================
Total Turnover 8,132,570
===================================================================================================
