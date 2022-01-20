ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.01%)
Recorder Report 20 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (January 19, 2022).

===================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===================================================================================================
Member                               Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                       of Shares
===================================================================================================
Alfalah Sec.                         Adamjee Insurance                     2,344,500          40.25
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              2,344,500          40.25
D.J.M. Sec.                          Aisha Steel Mills                     2,750,000          20.50
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              2,750,000          20.50
Fortune Sec.                         Dawood Lawrencepur                      114,200         193.00
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                114,200         193.00
D.J.M. Sec.                          Kot Addu Power Co.                      300,000          36.00
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                300,000          36.00
Alfalah Sec.                         National Bank Pak.                    1,211,000          35.00
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,211,000          35.00
RAH Sec.                             Nishat (Chunain)                        125,000          49.00
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                125,000          49.00
M/s. Ktrade Securities               Pak Oilfields                            19,370         390.98
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 19,370         390.98
RAH Sec.                             Pakistan Petroleum                       25,000          80.00
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 25,000          80.00
MRA Sec.                             Silkbank Ltd.                             8,000           1.46
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  8,000           1.46
Axis Global                          Sui Southern Gas                         18,000           9.73
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 18,000           9.73
M. M. M. A. Khanani                  Summit Bank Limited                     157,500           2.93
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                157,500           2.93
Alfalah Sec.                         TRG Pakistan Ltd.                     1,060,000          93.50
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,060,000          93.50
===================================================================================================
                                     Total Turnover                        8,132,570
===================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

