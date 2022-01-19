ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.01%)
Greek November unemployment eases to 13.3%, lowest since August 2010

Reuters 19 Jan, 2022

ATHENS: Greece's jobless rate dropped to 13.3% in November from an upwardly revised 13.4% in the previous month, the lowest rate since August 2010, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Wednesday.

Seasonally adjusted data showed 624,858 people were officially unemployed, with those aged under 24 the hardest hit.

The jobless rate for young people aged 15-24 dropped to 34.3% in November from 37.6% in the same month in 2020.

After hitting a record high of 27.8% in September 2013, Greece's jobless rate has been falling but is the highest in the euro zone.

US weekly jobless claims rise; producer prices up moderately in December

Joblessness affected women more than men, with the respective rates in September at 17.2% and 10.0%.

Greece's economic rebound from the pandemic was helped by a strong performance in tourism in the third quarter, with the country's annual growth rate remaining in double digits as consumer spending and investment stayed robust.

Seasonally adjusted data showed gross domestic product grew 2.7% from a downwardly revised 2.1% growth rate in the second quarter and at an annual 13.4% clip after an upwardly revised 16.6% pace in the previous quarter.

