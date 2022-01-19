CBOT soybeans may rise to $13.87

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may rise to $13.87 per bushel, as it has broken a resistance at $13.69-3/4.

The next resistance will be at $13.87. The strong bounce from the Tuesday low of $13.49-3/4 suggests a completion of the first part of a three-wave correction from $14.15.

The second part is expected to start around $13.87, as a head-and-shoulders has been confirmed, indicating a target at $13.19-1/4.

Pivotal support is at $13.55-1/4, a break below which may signal the continuation of the downtrend.

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis reveals another support at $13.49, which triggered the current bounce towards $13.85-3/4, close to $13.87 (hourly chart).

However, the bearish divergence on RSI has not been fully discounted.

A rising channel also suggests a further fall towards $13.19-1/4.

The downtrend may resume upon the completion of the current bounce.

