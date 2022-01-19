ANL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASC 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.2%)
ASL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
AVN 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.51%)
BOP 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.14%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.13%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.7%)
GGL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
GTECH 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.51%)
MLCF 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.91%)
PACE 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.14%)
PIBTL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
PRL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.68%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.04%)
TELE 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.23%)
TPL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.93%)
TPLP 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
TREET 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.73%)
TRG 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.02%)
UNITY 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
WAVES 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.13%)
YOUW 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By -20.3 (-0.43%)
BR30 18,320 Decreased By -303.8 (-1.63%)
KSE100 45,396 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.24%)
KSE30 17,879 Decreased By -46.6 (-0.26%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Australian shares hit 1-month low on tech sell-off

Reuters 19 Jan, 2022

Australian shares fell on Wednesday to their lowest close in a month, weighed down by technology stocks after a spike in US Treasury yields on prospects of aggressive interest rate hikes sent Wall Street peers lower overnight.

The S&P/ASX 200 closed 1% lower at 7,332.50 in its second straight session of fall, with tech stocks shedding 2.6% to hit their lowest in nearly eight months.

Buy now, pay later firm Afterpay slid 1.2%, while Xero and WiseTech Global retreated 2.4% and 4.2%, respectively.

Brad Smoling, managing director of Smoling Stockbroking, said a subdued start to the US earnings season also weighed on sentiment.

Australian shares slip as healthcare, banking stocks drag

"Rates are really high on US Treasury yields, sending a lot of nerves in the market," he said.

Among other sectors, financials dropped 1.4%, after authorities said Australia should brace for more COVID-19 deaths for the next few weeks, as record infections fuelled by the Omicron outbreak overwhelmed health systems.

Surveys released this week showed Australian consumer sentiment was hit in January as a surge in coronavirus cases filled up hospitals and curbed spending.

Weak bullion prices reduced the appeal of gold stocks, sending the sectoral sub-index down 1.9%.

Gold majors Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources were down 0.9% and 3.4%, respectively.

Energy stocks rose 0.6% as oil prices rallied to a seven-year high amid tight supply outlook and geopolitical troubles in Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

Oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum and Santos rose 0.9% and 2%, respectively.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 fell 1.6% to 12,612.31.

Australian shares

