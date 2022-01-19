NA panel asks Nadra to rename ‘alien card’

ISLAMABAD: The Coordination Committee National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) on Tuesday expressed dismay on the word “Alien” card issued to Bengalis and proposed to change its name.

The meeting of the Coordination Committee (NADRA) was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, here on Tuesday. The committee also took notice of non-functionality of District Boards regarding the issue of blocked identity cards. The committee proposed for altering the formation of District Boards as chairman of the NADRA briefed the participants about non-functionality of these boards.

The committee observed that being public representatives it is their prime obligation to ensure easy access to fundamental right of “Identity” for its citizens.

The committee also observed that smaller provinces need special attention of the NADRA as Balochistan is the only province which did not have NADRA mega centre to facilitate common man.

The committee also proposed that the number of female centres be increased especially in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to facilitate women of these areas. The committee appreciated the performance of the chairman NADRA regarding recruitment of local people to facilitate the locals and it also appreciated the inclusive policy of the NADRA on latest technology analysis.

The committee observed dismay over the word “Alien” and proposed to change its name immediately as the word “Alien” is disrespect to its holders.

While observing the sensitivity attached with the issue of the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), Suri said that identity is a fundamental right to each Pakistani.

He said that there must not be any discrimination on the basis of nationality and language in the provision of the CNIC. He expressed his dissatisfaction over non-establishment of Mega centre of the NADRA in Balochistan. He instructed the NADRA to immediately complete the establishment of NADRA mega centre in Quetta. He also took notice of the fact that the 95 percent of NADRA centres are being functioned in rented buildings.

He stressed on the need to review this trend as NADRA deals with sensitive data. He also stressed to develop a proper payment mechanism for overseas Pakistanis, so that they can easily pay NADRA for its services.

NADRA Chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik briefed the participants about the initiatives of NADRA for inclusive identity. He also briefed the participants of the meeting regarding its initiatives of issuance of succession certificates and armed license procedure.

He also said that total 157 districts of the country and 510 Tehsils out of 543 Tehsils in the country have NADRA centres and he said that till June 2022 the target of establishment of NADRA centre in each tehsil of the country would be fulfilled. There are 13 embassies where the NADRA has its offices and soon the number of offices would be increased.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Gul Dad Khan, Muhammad Alamgir Khan, Sardar Muhammad Israr Tareen, and senior officers of the NADRA and the National Assembly Secretariat.

