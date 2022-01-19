ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
Rashid terms attack on police picket terrorist act

Fazal Sher 19 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday said that the gun attack on police picket on Monday night in which one police personnel was martyred and two others were injured was an act of terrorism.

“The gun attack on police in the limits of Karachi Company police station was not a robbery or daocity but an act of terrorism and this is a signal for us that terrorist incidents have started in the city,” he said this while talking to journalists after attending the funeral prayers of head constable Munawar, who was martyred in the shootout. Two others, Roze Ameen and Rashid Mehmood were injured.

Police also retaliated on the occasion and killed the two terrorists on the spot, he said. He said that the law enforcement agencies have tracked down both the criminals and both are terrorists.

The sleeper cell of the terrorists was traced through their motorcycle at Maseriyal, he said. He said that this is the first terror incident of the current year; therefore, our law enforcement agencies needed to be on high alert to foil the nefarious designs of the terrorists.

According to the police, the shootout took place in the limits of Karachi Company police station. Three personnel were on a routine duty and had set up a checkpoint at Jillani Chowk, they said, adding that police personnel tried to stop two men on a motorcycle for routine checking when the riders opened fire at the police party.

They said that the police personnel retaliated and all suffered bullet injuries. The attackers were killed on the spot, while the injured policemen were shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where Munwar was pronounced dead.

