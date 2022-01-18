ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,678 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.18%)
BR30 18,623 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.09%)
KSE100 45,507 Decreased By -104.8 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,926 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,029
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,333,521
5,03424hr
Sindh
505,930
Punjab
454,372
Balochistan
33,729
Islamabad
111,855
KPK
182,419
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble falls towards 77 vs dollar, MOEX slips below 3,500

Reuters 18 Jan, 2022

MOSCOW: The rouble slid on Tuesday towards 77 against the dollar and the MOEX benchmark stock index slipped below 3,500 points to its lowest since March, as a sell-off triggered by geopolitical concerns continued.

The rouble extended losses made over the past few weeks, following a short-lived recovery on Monday after German business newspaper Handelsblatt cited sources saying Western governments were no longer considering cutting Russia off from the SWIFT global payments system.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council rejected the Handelsblatt story. The Kremlin said there was no point in discussing media speculation.

By 1128 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 76.57 and down 0.4% to trade at 87.21 versus the euro.

"The rouble will remain volatile in the short term," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

The rouble has been haunted by the stand-off between Moscow and the West. Russia says it is concerned about NATO's expansion, while the West says Moscow could be preparing to invade Ukraine. Russia denies any wrongdoing.

Russian rouble gives up gains to weaken as geopolitical risks weigh

Russia's five-year credit default swaps (CDS), a measure of the cost of insuring against a default, were at 206 basis points(bps), near their highest level since April of 215 bps reached overnight, data from IHS Markit showed.

Russia cancelled Wednesday's weekly OFZ treasury bond auctions, citing market volatility, after 10-year OFZ yields, which move inversely to their price, hit their highest since early 2016 at 9.52%.

A rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in Russia could also hamper risk appetite. Russia said it had so far recorded 1,682 Omicron cases across 42 regions. Markets are looking out for possible restrictions that can have a negative economic impact.

"Indeed, the situation remains highly uncertain and fluid. If geopolitical risks did ease, however, expect a bounce," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

The rouble could spend this week within a range of 76-77.5 versus the dollar and 86-88 versus the euro, Rosbank said.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, hit a more than seven-year high of $88.13, but failed to support Russian financial markets.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was down 3.3% at 3,474.1 points after briefly touching 3,450.4, a level last seen in late March.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 4% to 1,427.8 points.

Rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble falls towards 77 vs dollar, MOEX slips below 3,500

Pakistan looks to issue US dollar-denominated Sukuk bonds

Pakistan reports over 5,000 Covid-19 cases as 5th wave intensifies

Around 20 killed in deadliest coalition strikes on Yemen's Sanaa since 2019

US vows to hold Houthi rebels accountable for UAE attack

Rupee weakens again as high oil prices dent sentiment

Need to be very alert, says Sheikh Rashid after Islamabad police attack

Fawad should disclose names, says Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi

At least five injured as blast derails Jaffer Express in Balochistan’s Sibi

Rescue workers search for survivors after deadly Afghanistan quake

TRG Pakistan appoints Waleed Tariq Saigol as chairperson

Read more stories