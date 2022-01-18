Awais Ali becomes third Pakistani pacer to take six-for in U19 World Cup

Young fast bowler Awais Ali has become the third Pakistani pacer after Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Adil Raza to take a six-wicket haul in an Under-19 World Cup match.

With the figures of 6/56, the 16-year-old played a key role in Pakistan’s 115-run win over Zimbabwe in their U19 WC opener on Monday.

Awais removed opener, Matthew Welch, for 26, middle-order batter Brian Bennett for 83, and Connor Mitchell for 3, before wiping off the tail.

Before him, Pakistan’s young wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah Khan scored a brilliant century to lead Pakistan to a sizeable total of 315/9 on the board.

His 135 off 155 was only the sixth century by a Pakistani batter in the U19 World Cup. Previously, Bazid Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Hasan Mohsin, Umair Masood, and, Babar Azam, have scored a century for Pakistan in this U19 mega tournament.

Earlier, Pakistan U19 set a 316-run target for Zimbabwe U19 after being put to bat at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad.

Left-handed opener Haseebullah (135) and, right-handed batter Irfan Khan Niazi, 75 from 73, were the top scorers for Pakistan. Fast bowler Zeeshan Zameer’s 21-run cameo was another notable contribution as it helped Pakistan past the 300-run mark.

In response, Zimbabwe got all out for 200 in 42.4 overs.

Pakistan will next play Afghanistan on Thursday.