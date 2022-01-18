ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,684 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.06%)
BR30 18,743 Increased By 102.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 45,559 Decreased By -52.8 (-0.12%)
KSE30 17,939 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,029
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,333,521
5,03424hr
Sindh
505,930
Punjab
454,372
Balochistan
33,729
Islamabad
111,855
KPK
182,419
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish central bank to hold EGM, advance profit payment on agenda

Reuters 18 Jan, 2022

ISTANBUL: The Turkish Central Bank will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Feb. 3, where issues on the agenda will include the advance payment of profits to the Treasury and the distribution of reserve funds, a newspaper advertisement said.

The announcement came after an unusual overnight change of nearly $10 billion in the bank's balances at the end of 2021 prompted some economists to speculate it may be preparing to transfer funds to the Treasury.

The EGM announcement was made in the Dunya newspaper.

Ankara has ramped up fiscal support for the economy amid turmoil following a slide in the lira's value and soaring inflation at the end of last year.

Accounts published by the central bank show an adjustment of about 124 billion lira ($9.37 billion) in its valuation account, a component of the central bank's balance sheet, between Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. The account ended the year at 54 billion lira.

Another account called "other items", which includes the bank's profits, was meanwhile adjusted by around 130 billion lira ($9.78 billion), to stand at 60.2 billion lira on Dec. 31.

Economists and bankers said the changes could allow the central bank to record a profit in 2021 despite the currency crisis toward year-end. Any profits are typically transferred in April to the Treasury, the central bank's main shareholder.

The valuation account contains unrealised gains and losses arising from the revaluation of foreign currencies, gold and other assets and liabilities, based on price changes of the lira and gold on international markets.

Contrary to usual practice, the central bank transferred funds to state coffers in January 2019 and 2020 after extraordinary general meetings, but it did not do so last year.

The lira plunged 44% against the dollar in 2021, by far the worst performer in emerging markets, stoking annual inflation to 36% in December, the highest level under the leadership of President Tayyip Erdogan.

Last month, Erdogan unveiled a scheme to encourage savers to convert forex deposits to lira, under which the state compensates depositors for losses in value due to lira depreciation.

Turkish central bank Turkish lira Turkish economy Turkish GDP

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish central bank to hold EGM, advance profit payment on agenda

Pakistan reports over 5,000 Covid-19 cases as 5th wave intensifies

Coalition strike on Yemen's Sanaa kills 14

US vows to hold Houthi rebels accountable for UAE attack

Foreign investors operating in EPZ: FBR ‘inadvertently’ withdraws tax exemption

TRG Pakistan appoints Waleed Tariq Saigol as chairperson

Brent climbs above 7-year high on Mideast tensions, tight supply

Ministries, divisions: Finance issues ‘Budget Call Circular’

Civil service reforms: PM irked by bureaucratic indifference

Evaluation of power projects approved ahead of sell-off

Cabinet refuses extension to EDB CEO

Read more stories