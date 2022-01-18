ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,676 Decreased By -10.4 (-0.22%)
BR30 18,564 Decreased By -77.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 45,547 Decreased By -65.3 (-0.14%)
KSE30 17,916 Decreased By -26 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,029
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,333,521
5,03424hr
Sindh
505,930
Punjab
454,372
Balochistan
33,729
Islamabad
111,855
KPK
182,419
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares give up gains on rising US bond yields

Reuters Updated 18 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares reversed course to close lower on Tuesday, as a jump in US bond yields made investors cautious, prompting a sell-off in market heavyweights.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.27% to 28,257.25, after rising as much 0.9% earlier in the session. The broader Topix dropped 0.42% to 1,978.38.

"Sentiment was weakened by rising US Treasury yields. Investors thought the US market would fall this evening," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities, adding mixed messages from the Bank of Japan after its policy meeting also weighed.

The Bank of Japan upgraded its inflation forecasts and flagged heightening chances the recent commodity-driven price hikes will broaden, the latest sign of its conviction Japan is emerging sustainably out of deflation.

US Treasury yields jumped along the curve during Asian trading hours, lifting the shorter end to new pandemic highs, as traders braced for the possibility of a hawkish surprise from the Federal Reserve.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose more than 6 basis points to 1.8550% and Fed funds futures dived as markets baked in a hike in March and three more by the end of the year.

Japanese shares traded in positive territory earlier in the session, tracking a solid finish overnight in European markets.

Uniqlo clothing store owner Fast Retailing ended 2.37% higher, while chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron edged up 0.08%. Technology start-up investor SoftBank Group gave up its gains to fall 0.4%.

Japanese railway operators climbed 0.59% even as Tokyo and its surrounding prefectures have sought further measures from the central government to help counter rising COVID-19 infections.

But airliners gave up early gains to end 0.62% lower.

Steel makers were the worst performers on the Nikkei, with Nippon Steel tanking 7.08%, JFE Holdings dropping 6.78% and Kobe Steel falling 6.8%.

Japanese shares Tokyo stocks Nikkei index

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese shares give up gains on rising US bond yields

Civil service reforms: PM irked by bureaucratic indifference

Ministries, divisions: Finance issues ‘Budget Call Circular’

Wholesale lenders, executing agents: SBP unveils mechanism for KPP markup and credit loss subsidies

Cabinet refuses extension to EDB CEO

Evaluation of power projects approved ahead of sell-off

US vows to hold Houthi rebels accountable for UAE attack

Foreign investors operating in EPZ: FBR ‘inadvertently’ withdraws tax exemption

TRG Pakistan appoints Waleed Tariq Saigol as chairperson

Brent climbs above 7-year high on Mideast tensions, tight supply

Deadline for filing of ST returns extended

Read more stories