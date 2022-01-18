ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
HBL-PSL-7: Cricket fans to nominate their ‘Hamaray Heroes’

Muhammad Saleem 18 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket fans will have an opportunity to nominate their favourite personalities, who will be recognised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) under the “Hamaray Heroes” initiative during the HBL-Pakistan Super League-7 from 27th January to 27th February.

The cricket fans can submit their suggestions by completing a nomination form, available on the HBL-PSL website, and submitting before 23rd January. The final list will be submitted to a panel comprising the PCB Board of Governors members and 34 candidates with maximum nominations will be rewarded remotely during the tournament whose first 15 matches will be played in the Karachi-leg and 19 matches in the Lahore-leg, a PCB spokesman, said.

The fans will have a chance to pick their favourite personalities from different walks of life, such as such as sports, education, healthcare, art, culture, music, social work, social entrepreneurship and technology, with the PCB using its brand and reach to appreciate these individuals for their contributions and enhancing the image of the country.

The HBL-PSL fans can shine a light on the heroes by nominating them in one or several categories. They can be people or organisations who directly help others, whose work is improving the wellbeing of others, or whose achievements are inspiring others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

