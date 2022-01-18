Pakistan
Sahiwal incident: LHC adjourns hearing till 24th
18 Jan, 2022
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday adjourned a Punjab government’s appeal against the acquittal of suspects in Sahiwal killing incident till January 24 and directed the prosecutor general to ensure his appearance on next hearing.
Earlier, on court query a deputy prosecutor general told the court that the prosecutor general had no intimation about his personal appearance and court adjourned the proceedings till next hearing.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.