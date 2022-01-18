Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
18 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (January 17, 2022).
==========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==========================================================================================
B&B Sec. Atlas Battery 1,000 209.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 209.00
Chase Securities Citi Pharma Limited 15,000 37.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 37.05
D.J.M. Sec. Cnergyico PK Ltd. 2,000 7.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 7.15
Fortune Sec. Engro Corporation 404,000 272.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 404,000 272.00
Insight Sec. Fauji Fertilizer 30,000 105.37
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 105.37
B&B Sec. HI-tech Lubricant 3,500 47.50
Chase Securities 5,000 50.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,500 49.38
Topline Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 5,000 32.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 32.90
Rafi Sec. Macter International 10,126 165.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,126 165.00
B&B Sec. NetSol Technologies 3,000 98.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 98.50
Darson Sec. Octopus Digital Ltd. 500 43.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 43.00
JS Global Cap. Pak Refinery 750 14.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 750 14.95
Chase Securities Searle Company Ltd. 1,000 143.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 143.50
ASDA Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 28,000 180.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 28,000 180.00
==========================================================================================
Total Turnover 508,876
==========================================================================================
