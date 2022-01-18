ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,687 Decreased By -28 (-0.59%)
BR30 18,641 Decreased By -616.6 (-3.2%)
KSE100 45,612 Decreased By -151.3 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,942 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 18 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (January 17, 2022).

==========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==========================================================================================
Member                        Company                              Turnover          Rates
Name                                                              of Shares
==========================================================================================
B&B Sec.                      Atlas Battery                           1,000         209.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                1,000         209.00
Chase Securities              Citi Pharma Limited                    15,000          37.05
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               15,000          37.05
D.J.M. Sec.                   Cnergyico PK Ltd.                       2,000           7.15
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                2,000           7.15
Fortune Sec.                  Engro Corporation                     404,000         272.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              404,000         272.00
Insight Sec.                  Fauji Fertilizer                       30,000         105.37
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               30,000         105.37
B&B Sec.                      HI-tech Lubricant                       3,500          47.50
Chase Securities                                                      5,000          50.70
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                8,500          49.38
Topline Sec.                  Kot Addu Power Co.                      5,000          32.90
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                5,000          32.90
Rafi Sec.                     Macter International                   10,126         165.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               10,126         165.00
B&B Sec.                      NetSol Technologies                     3,000          98.50
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                3,000          98.50
Darson Sec.                   Octopus Digital Ltd.                      500          43.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  500          43.00
JS Global Cap.                Pak Refinery                              750          14.95
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  750          14.95
Chase Securities              Searle Company Ltd.                     1,000         143.50
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                1,000         143.50
ASDA Sec.                     TRG Pakistan Ltd.                      28,000         180.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               28,000         180.00
==========================================================================================
                              Total Turnover                        508,876
==========================================================================================

