KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (January 17, 2022).

========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ========================================================================================== B&B Sec. Atlas Battery 1,000 209.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 209.00 Chase Securities Citi Pharma Limited 15,000 37.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 37.05 D.J.M. Sec. Cnergyico PK Ltd. 2,000 7.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 7.15 Fortune Sec. Engro Corporation 404,000 272.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 404,000 272.00 Insight Sec. Fauji Fertilizer 30,000 105.37 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 105.37 B&B Sec. HI-tech Lubricant 3,500 47.50 Chase Securities 5,000 50.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,500 49.38 Topline Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 5,000 32.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 32.90 Rafi Sec. Macter International 10,126 165.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,126 165.00 B&B Sec. NetSol Technologies 3,000 98.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 98.50 Darson Sec. Octopus Digital Ltd. 500 43.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 43.00 JS Global Cap. Pak Refinery 750 14.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 750 14.95 Chase Securities Searle Company Ltd. 1,000 143.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 143.50 ASDA Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 28,000 180.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 28,000 180.00 ========================================================================================== Total Turnover 508,876 ==========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022