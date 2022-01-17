ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,687 Decreased By -28 (-0.59%)
BR30 18,641 Decreased By -616.6 (-3.2%)
KSE100 45,612 Decreased By -151.3 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,942 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee gains to strongest level against US dollar since December 1

  • Appreciates another 0.09% to close below 176 level in inter-bank market on Monday
Recorder Report 17 Jan, 2022

Pakistan's rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar, appreciating 0.09% in the inter-bank market on Monday to close below the 176 level for the first time since December 1 last year.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 175.92 after a day-on-day appreciation of 15 paisas or 0.09%. The appreciation comes after the rupee registered gains in three of the five sessions during the previous week as well.

The rupee has recovered 1.32% after touching its all-time low of Rs178.24 on Dec 29, 2021.

Rupee gains as Pakistan edges closer to reviving IMF programme

“The import figures for the month of January are expected to be lower than anticipated,” Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research and Development at Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company Limited, told Business Recorder. “This has led to a drop in demand for the dollar."

Tariq said that amid mini-budget concerns traders imported a lot of goods early on, “leading to excess import”.

"Therefore, the upcoming import bill is expected to be below $6 billion."

The rupee's appreciation also comes as the National Assembly passed the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 as well as the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021, meeting key conditions ahead of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board meeting on Pakistan’s sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

“Unlike the mini-budget, the SBP (Amendment) Bill needs to be passed by the Senate as well, so there is (some) uncertainty regarding it in the market,” said Tariq.

The IMF programme, many believe, is crucial to provide stability to the currency market that has seen the rupee lose its value, and endure volatility in the face of a rising import bill.

Tariq was of the view that the rupee could appreciate further against the US dollar during the ongoing month.

Talking about the latest appreciation of Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER), Tariq said that despite the increase in REER value, Pakistan's exports remain competitive.

The country’s REER increased to 98.5 in November 2021 compared to 96.4 recorded in October 2021.

“As per REER, rupee should be in the range pf 172-173 against the US dollar, suggesting further room for improvement,” he added.

forex SBP Dollar rate Exchange rate Interbank usd vs pkr PKR VS USD usd rate pkr rate rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee gains to strongest level against US dollar since December 1

PM Imran extends invitation to Russia president Putin

5th wave: Pakistan reports over 4,300 new cases

At least 5 schools sealed in Islamabad after coronavirus cases emerge

World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid: report

Taliban stage show of strength with parade after protests

Cummins wins Ashes and hearts with Khawaja gesture

UAE says it suspects drones caused Abu Dhabi fires, Yemen Houthis claim attack

Nadal makes scorching start in bid for record 21st Slam

Uplift projects for FY 2022-23: PPP, BOT modes under govt focus

Read more stories