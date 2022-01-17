ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
Cabinet to discuss 14-point agenda tomorrow

Recorder Report 17 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the federal cabinet has been convened on Tuesday (tomorrow) with a 14-point agenda including audit of functions of the regulatory authorities by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP).

The meeting to be presided over by the Prime Minister Imran would take up Commerce Division proposal with regard to condonation of delay for vehicles imported by overseas Pakistanis and Finance Division summary to amend the rules of business 1973, as well as, request for exemptions for First Women Bank Limited on half yearly review of fiscal year 2019 & 2020 by the statutory auditors and to retain KPMG (audit firm) for conducting its audit for fiscal year 2021 that will be their sixth year.

The cabinet will also consider another proposal of Finance Division regarding concurrence of the name for appointment of managing director/ chief executive officer, KSSL, Interior Division proposal for amnesty scheme for overstaying foreigners to exit Pakistan, as well as, notification of authorized officer under section 7(3) of the Pakistan Essential Services (maintenance) Act 1952 and Pakistan’s Accession to UNTOC Protocol on Trafficking in Persons.

Regulatory bodies: AGP yet to get access to core record

The meeting would also be submitted a proposal by Maritime Affairs Division for assigning additional charge of the post of managing director, Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority, Karachi to Director General Ports & Shipping Wing, Karachi, and National Heritage and Culture Division’s proposal for ratification of the UNESCO 2005 convention on the protection and promotion of the diversity of cultural expressions and Railways Division summary for re-constitution of board of Pakistan Railways Freight Transportation Company (PRFTC) and reconstitution of Board of Directors of Railways constructions Pakistan limited (RAILCOP)

The meeting will also consider and may give approval of draft interfaith harmony policy moved by the Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Division and Cabinet Division proposal with respect to audit of functions of the regulatory authorities by the auditor general of Pakistan (AGP) and national electric power regulatory authority (Nepra’s) annual report, 2020-21 and state of industry report, 2021.

