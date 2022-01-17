ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
JI stages rally against Sindh LG law

Recorder Report 17 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: A large number of people on Sunday gathered at the Shahrah-e-Faisal on call of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), demanding withdrawal of Sindh local government law. The rally marched to the Sindh Assembly to join their main sit-in.

Addressing the protesters, JI Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeem said that resources of Karachi are in clutches of those we accumulated authority and government on the basis of power and corruption.

He said that 6.5 million children in Sindh are out of schools. He said Rs277 billion are reported to be spent on education sector by the Sindh government but the dismal situation on the ground shows some other facts. He said the Sindh government reports to spend Rs 173 billion on the health sector but in fact a big chunk of this budget falls prey to corruption.

He said that in such a situation, the PPP government wants to take over all institutions and local bodies. He added that as far as competency of the PPP government was concerned, it has failed to complete mere some 2.5-kilometre long Orange Line project in Orangi Town during the past six years. Talking about the next course of action of his party, he tasked the party workers to hold 2000 corner meetings during the upcoming week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

