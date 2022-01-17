CM inaugurates Thar Jeep Rally

HYDERABAD: Over the course of their three-year term, the federal government’s socio-political and economic stability has been negligible, and they have spent their time in office berating, accusing, and blaming their opponents, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah made the remarks while speaking to the media following the start of the Thar Jeep Rally in the desert near Mithi on Sunday.

He was accompanied by Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Minister Local Government Nasir Shah and others. The chief minister said since the PTI has taken over as federal government, the country has been plunged into a series of crises including wheat and sugar and POL as well as governance and now urea. There are “crises that speak loudly about the federal government,” he said.

Shah said the growers have told him that due to the crisis of urea wheat has not been sown to such an extent as was being predicted. “We will have to take extraordinary measures and encouragement to grow wheat in the kutcha area so that next you Sindh may have bumper crops,” he said.

Shah said racers from all over Pakistan took part in the Jeep Rally, which was organised by the provincial sports department. “We have decided that three festivals, sports, cultural and musical events will be organised in Thar every winter to boost its tourism-based economy,” he stated. The chief minister directed the Energy and Local Government Department to functionalize all non-functional RO plants by resolving all outstanding issues.

Syed Nasir Shah, Imtiaz Shaikh, Syed Sardar Shah, Zia Abbas Shah, SMBR Shams Soomro, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, Secretaries Local Govt, Health, Culture, Public Health and Irrigation attended the meeting.

The MNAs, MPAs, senators, and special assistants to the CM from Thar were also present. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said his government has launched 111 schemes worth Rs5653.298 million, of which Rs3315.187 million (59%) has been released, and Rs2280.807 million (69%) has been utilised. Shah said that in addition to provincial ADP, 261 district ADP schemes totaling Rs4172.473 million have been launched, of which Rs755.804 million has been allocated and released.

The chief minister met with growers and traders to hear their concerns and issues. Growers said the groundwater was sweet in 24 union councils of Thar and could be used for agriculture. Some of the vegetables and fruits they have grown include onions, lemons, oranges, guava, and others. They suggested using 1-to-2-inch submersible pumps to irrigate the land. They predicted a Thar agricultural revolution.

Shah says Thar has huge potential to grow organic vegetables, fruits, and organic milk for a huge international market. Murad Ali Shah formed a committee with TandoJam Agriculture University experts and local agriculturists to study ways to boost agriculture in Thar and make recommendations for promoting organic fruit, vegetable, and milk industry. Thar land survey: On the advice of the lawyers who visited him at DC House, he directed the senior member Board of Revenue to survey the Thar lands.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022