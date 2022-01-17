HBL-PSL 2022 to be held in Karachi, Lahore from 27th

LAHORE: The HBL-Pakistan Super League (PSL) has evolved and come a long way since its inception in 2016 and has now become a global brand that not only unites the nation but also attracts some of the biggest and most respected commercial entities.

The HBL-Pakistan Super League 2022 will be held in Karachi and Lahore from 27th January to 27th February with some of the world’s best shortest format players in action in the 34-match competition.

The recent landmark commercial agreements signed for the 2022 and 2023 events is a case in point and speaks volumes of this event’s value and significance.

The first edition of PSL that was competed by five sides was played from start to finish in the United Arab Emirates, while the final of the 2017 tournament was staged at the Gaddafi Stadium. In 2018, Multan Sultans joined as the sixth side and the two Eliminators were played in Lahore while the final was staged in Karachi. Eight matches of the 2019 edition took place in Karachi, whereas all 34 matches of the 2020 tournament were held across four Pakistan venues. In 2021, 14 matches were played in Karachi and the remaining 20 were staged in Abu Dhabi in June after the event had to be suspended in March following Covid-19 outbreak within the teams.

The 2022 event is planned in Karachi and Lahore, and promises to be as exciting as the last six editions. Below is a quick history of the previous HBL PSL events that has not only produced high-quality cricket but has given world cricket some of the most entertaining and exciting players of this era.

HBL PSL 2016

Islamabad United made history when they beat Quetta Gladiators in the final of the inaugural edition of the HBL PSL to become the first-ever side to lift the silverware. Islamabad cruised past the 175-run target for the loss of four wickets with eight balls spare at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

HBL PSL 2017

Zalmi outclassed Gladiators in a one-sided final at the Gaddafi Stadium to lift the glittering HBL PSL 2017 trophy. Batting first in the final, Zalmi posted 148 for six in their 20 overs. Gladiators were dismissed for 90 runs in reply to lose their second consecutive final.

HBL PSL 2018

United reclaimed the title when they defeated Zalmi by three wickets in an exciting final at the National Stadium. Batting first, Zalmi posted 148 for nine with United chasing down the target with 19 balls to spare.

HBL PSL 2019

It was a case of third time lucky for the Gladiators as they finally lifted the trophy at the National Stadium after defeating Zalmi by eight wickets. Batting first, Zalmi posted 138 for eight as speedster Mohammad Hasnain and the richly experienced T20 globe-trotter Dwayne Bravo shared five wickets between them. Ahmed Shehzad and Rilee Rossouw saw off the chase with an unbroken 73-run third-wicket partnership to give Gladiators a much awaited HBL PSL title.

HBL PSL 2020

Babar Azam had an event to remember when hit a 49-ball 63 to guide Karachi Kings to their maiden title when they defeated Lahore Qalandars by five wicket at the National Stadium. In pursuit of a 135-run target, Kings reached victory with eight balls and five wickets to spare.

HBL PSL 2021:

Multan Sultans became the fifth team to win the HBL PSL when they defeated Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi by 47 runs. Batting first, Sultans scored a record 206 for four that revolved around Sohaib Maqsood’s 65 not out and Rilee Rossouw’s 50. In turn, Zalmi finished at 159 for nine with Imran Tahir collecting three for 33 and, Blessing Muzarabani and Imran Khan picking up two wickets apiece conceding 26 and 27 runs, respectively.

