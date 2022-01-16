ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
CJP, SC judges condole death

Recorder Report 16 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and the judges of the Supreme Court have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former chief justice Nazim Hussain Siddiqui.

They have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to the members of the bereaved family of the departed soul.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

CJP Gulzar Ahmed Nazim Hussain Siddiqui

